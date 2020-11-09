Over 1,000 protesters detained amid violent dispersals

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Protester detained by unmarked men in central Minsk. November 8, 2020. Photo: tut.by

Over 1,000 peaceful protesters were detained yesterday, mostly in Minsk and in other cities of Belarus, as riot police and other law enforcement forces violently dispersed a dozen demonstrations. The Minsk protest was the thirteenth consecutive Sunday assembly held since the August 9 election.

Protesters were prevented from gathering in central Minsk and then detained in hundreds. Excessive violence and police batons were widely used to attack unarmed people. Several dozen received injuries, as a result, and had to seek medical help. Non-lethal weapons were again employed, and at least one person was reportedly wounded by a rubber bullet.

Detained protesters facing the fence in the Saviecki district police department of Minsk on November 8, 2020. They were forced to stand with their hands in the air for hours before being booked. Photo: tut.by

The detainees were eventually taken to district police departments and are expected to stand trials in the coming days.

