Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with Article 83 (k) of the Russian Federation Constitution, the President resolved to appoint Vladimir Yakushev Yakushev VladimirPresidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Ural Federal District Plenipotentiary Presidential Envoy to the Urals Federal District, relieving him of his current position.

MIL OSI