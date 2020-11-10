Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius bids farewell to the Ambassador of Portugal

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius virtually bade farewell to the outgoing Portuguese Ambassador Rita Laranjinha, who resided in Copenhagen.

In the meeting, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister and the Ambassador of Portugal welcomed the successful bilateral relationship and excellent mutual understanding on many foreign policy issues. The Foreign Minister highlighted Portugal’s important contribution to the security of Lithuania and the Baltic states, and to active structural defence cooperation. The interlocutors also voiced mutual interest in strengthening economic relations, especially in the fields of biotech, fintech, and the experience exchange on cyber security issues.

MIL OSI