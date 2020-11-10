Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius met with the new Ambassador of Italy

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the new Italian Ambassador Diego Ungaro.

In the meeting, the interlocutors welcomed the good relationship between the two countries. Linkevičius highlighted the potential for bilateral economic cooperation, especially in the fields of information and communications technology (ICT), life sciences and financial technology. The Foreign Minister and the Ambassador also agreed on the need to further strengthen cultural cooperation.The Foreign Minister thanked Italy for its contribution to strengthening the security of Lithuania and the region as a whole. Linkevičius drew attention to the importance of bilateral cooperation in combating hybrid and cyber threats. The Italian Ambassador also took interest in Lithuania’s position on the situation in Belarus and prospects of transatlantic relations.

