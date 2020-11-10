Lithuania has officially submitted its application to host the European Cybersecurity Competence Center in Vilnius

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 5 November, Lithuania officially submitted its application to host the European Commission to host the European Cybersecurity Competence Centre (ECCC) in Vilnius. Lithuania is ready to provide a strategic and symbolic location for the ECCC – the premises of Vilnius TV Tower with an exceptional information technology (IT) communication infrastructure. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius, Lithuania’s growing and active cyber and IT ecosystem would significantly contribute to a comprehensive and autonomous European Cybersecurity Competence Network.

“The ECCC can greatly benefit from its proximity to Lithuania’s cyber security community, which involves active state institutions, private enterprises, universities and researchers. Lithuania is the best in various cybersecurity and resilience rankings, so we have a lot to share with our EU partners”, said Minister Linkevičius.

Lithuania’s national contribution to the establishment of the ECCC in Vilnius includes funding for rent and maintenance expenses for the ECCC premises, at least during a five-year period. In addition, Lithuania is ready to cover the full cost of adapting the premises to accommodate the ECC needs, including future extensions if needed.

The ECCC will be the central EU instrument for promoting and enhancing European cybersecurity initiatives, research, technology and industry development. The establishment of the ECCC will help advance a Digital Agenda for Europe and will make a significant contribution to achieving the EU’s long-term strategic objectives – innovation and resilience.

