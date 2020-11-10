Meeting with senior Defence Ministry officials, heads of federal agencies and defence industry executives

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers,

Today, we are launching the 15th series of meetings with senior officials from the Defence Ministry, federal agencies and the defence industry. We will examine a number of matters relating to the state of and development prospects for Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

I want to emphasise that, despite the constantly changing nature of military threats, the nuclear triad remains the primary, key guarantee of Russia’s military security. From a broader perspective, this applies to global stability as well. Preserving this balance of power neutralises the threat of a large-scale military conflict, making vain any attempts to intimidate or pressure our country.

At the same time, we have to take into consideration a number of new and potentially dangerous external factors we currently face. For example, NATO is expanding its military presence in Europe close to the Russian border, and has failed to respond to our proposal to scale down military activity during the epidemic. Moreover, NATO countries’ air forces and navies have even stepped up their operations.

There have also been considerable changes in the conceptual approaches to the use of nuclear weapons as per US strategic planning documents. Today, US nuclear doctrine provides for using nuclear weapons in response to non-nuclear weapons, while there are no specific provisions regulating the use of nuclear weapons. The doctrine directly specifies Russia as the main military adversary, which by the way is totally unjustified.

