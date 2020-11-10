SCO Heads of State Council meeting

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues, friends,

I would like to sincerely welcome all participants of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council.

We are holding this meeting via videoconference for understandable reasons connected with the coronavirus pandemic, but this will not prevent us from holding a business-like and constructive discussion on the current issues of interaction between our states, reviewing the results of Russians SCO Chairmanship and exchanging views on the key international and regional topics.

Of course, we also need to coordinate our future cooperation plans, in particular, discuss our joint activities and future coronavirus response measures aimed at mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic on our economies and on the global political and socioeconomic processes.

I would like to point out that not just the leaders of the eight SCO member states are taking part in this meeting, but also the leaders of the SCO observer states and heads of the permanent bodies of the organisation. In addition, we have received a video address by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

All of you have received the agenda of this meeting and the time limit on speeches has been coordinated in advance. If there are no objections, I suggest that we get down to work and announce the meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation open.

As per accepted practice, I would like to open this meeting by making the first statement as the head of state that holds the SCO Chairmanship, after which the other participants of this meeting will have the floor.

To be continued.

