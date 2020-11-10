US securities available for trading on MOEX on 11 November

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 11 November 2020 (Veterans Day in the US), Moscow Exchange will keep its markets open for trading of shares and depositary receipts of US companies in its central order books.

The Exchange has upgraded its platform to allow trading of US securities during public holidays in the US when major US exchanges are open, such as Veterans Day.

On 11 November, settlement of previously executed trades in US shares, as well as negotiated trading and negotiated trading through the CCP and repo with the CCP, will be held as usual. Settlement of repo transactions with the CCP in USD will not be available as 11 November is a non-settlement day for trades in USD.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in foreign securities on 24 August 2020. Currently, shares and depositary receipts of 40 leading international companies are available for trading on MOEX.

All other instruments will be traded as usual on 11 November.

