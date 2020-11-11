Greetings to Angola President Joao Lourenco

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to President Joao Lourenco of Angola and the people of that country on the 45th anniversary of independence.”During this period, your state has gained authority in the regional and international arenas, achieved significant progress in the development of the economy and improvement of the well-being of citizens,” the message reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed Minsk’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation with Luanda in political, trade, economic, educational and other sectors for mutual benefit.

