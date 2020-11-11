Greetings to Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Since its establishment, your publication has become one of the most requested and quoted media outlets, which is firmly holding a leading position on the national media market. Rossiyskaya Gazeta, which is actively contributing to the promotion of a national information agenda and covering the activities of the legislative and executive authorities, is always open for dialogue and feedback from the audience. You quickly respond to public demands, expand the line of print and online projects and prepare quality and interesting material on current matters.

I would like to point out that the successful development of Rossiyskaya Gazeta is largely the result of the good teamwork by talented, dedicated and enthusiastic professionals. I am confident that you will keep up your high professional standards, working creatively, honestly and in a responsible manner, will remain faithful to your professional duty and, of course, will help shape a new generation of journalists.”

