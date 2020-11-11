Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to Belarus over the situation at the nuclear power plant

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus over the official information about the incident that had occurred during the commissioning of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (on the Ostrovets site).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that for Lithuania and for the entire international community it is important to follow the official and factual information about the situation at the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP). Therefore, Belarus is requested to promptly respond, explaining the occurrence of the incident, its causes, as well as impacts on the process of the commissioning of the nuclear facility and on ensuring nuclear safety.Lithuania also highlighted the importance of ensuring safety culture at the NPP in Belarus and once again called on Belarus to suspend the commissioning of the nuclear facility until the highest nuclear safety standards, environmental requirements and stress test recommendations are fully implemented.

MIL OSI