Non-residents increase their OFZ investments in October amid record placement of Russian national debt

10 November 2020

In October, non-residents and subsidiaries of foreign banks became net buyers of OFZs (federal loan bonds) in the stock market for the first time since April 2020.

Capital inflows to emerging markets, including Russia, were boosted by central banks’ signals that they may expand incentives as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

