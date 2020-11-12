Nearly 1,000 criminal cases: Aftermath of presidential election and post-election protests

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Over 900 persons in Belarus have been targeted by criminal charges related to the August 9 presidential election and the post-election protests that followed, according to Viasna’s estimates.

These include presidential candidates, campaign members, peaceful protesters, critical bloggers and other categories of people, who are charged with participating in or plotting riots (Art. 293 of the Criminal Code; at least 157 people charged), grave breach of public order (Art. 342; at least 231 persons), resistance to police officers (Art. 363), and violence against law enforcement officers (Art. 364).

Several others are facing tax evasion charges, including a number of activists affiliated with Viktar Babaryka’s presidential campaign. There are also libel and hooliganism cases.

Viasna knows the names of over 450 of them. 121 were called political prisoners.

