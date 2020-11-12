New options to use MOEX market data

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Beginning 9 November 2020, Moscow Exchange has offered new opportunities to use its equity market data by trading members, interested clients and partners.

MOEX’s data on equities prices can now be used for securities quotation and trading on platforms other than Moscow Exchange. This option was not available before.

The market data is licensed by Moscow Exchange in two ways – for alternative systems and for creating derived data.

The license terms and conditions are available in the updated versions of the following documents: Information Technology Services Terms, Fees for IT and Technical Services and Market Data Policy.For more information regarding these updates in data policy and IT services, please contact MOEX’s market data and IT teams at itsales@moex.com and data@moex.com.

MIL OSI