Talks with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Bzhania, I am glad to see you.

I think that we last saw each other at the Victory Parade in Moscow. Now we have the opportunity to discuss calmly and without haste, how the relations between our countries are developing. Unfortunately, the economy has been affected by the pandemic. Nevertheless, Russia undoubtedly remains Abkhazia’s number one partner and accounts for 70 percent of its trade. Apart from tourism, there are major avenues for cooperation including agriculture and telecommunications. We will discuss all these matters today.

I hope that the Russian doctors have made a meaningful contribution to fighting the pandemic in your republic. I know that our specialists are working in the Gudauta hospital’s red zone. The Defence Ministry is deploying its field hospital there, so military doctors are also present.

We will take our time today to discuss these and other matters of mutual interest, as we say, starting here and continuing during a working breakfast.

To be continued.

MIL OSI