Telephone conversation with Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The parties discussed in detail the state of and prospects for Russian-Kyrgyzstani relations. Sadyr Japarov informed the President about developments in the republic, including the events that took place after the October parliamentary elections. The Russian side expressed hope for stabilisation of the situation in Kyrgyzstan and the earliest possible settlement of domestic political problems. The intention to continue systematic work to strengthen the alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan was emphasised.

The parties also addressed a number of practical issues on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation, as well as joint coronavirus response measures.

