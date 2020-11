Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

12 November 2020

News

The Bank of Russia decided to postpone the Ural Forum ‘Information Security of Financial Sphere’ until February 2022.

This event traditionally attracts both local and foreign information security experts. However, in the context of the expanding coronavirus pandemic, holding an event with a large number of participants would create additional risks.

Preview photo: Mariakray / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI