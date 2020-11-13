ASI forum Strong Ideas for a New Time

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The agenda includes economic, technological and social development in Russia.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends,

First of all, I would like to greet the project leaders and all participants in the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum. It is a great initiative. I want to thank all of you for the organisation of this important event. And, of course, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives.

Despite all the current difficulties, you have not abandoned your plans, and in fact had a real brainstorm, or one can say, crowdsourcing all across Russia. You have combined the energy of having a dream and brave endeavours for the development of Russia.

Of course, we will not be able to listen to the authors of all 15,000 ideas and projects today, but I am sure that most of them are comprehensive and constructive and all of them reflect the sincere desire of our citizens to build a Russia as we want to see it: a successful, safe, free and modern country where people are of highest value, where they can prosper, work, raise children and build their businesses, that is, a country that provides broad opportunities for self-fulfilment.

I would like to emphasise that in order to move forward together and strive for nation-wide success, the contribution of each person to the fate of Russia should be appreciated.

We need to help grow and implement the best ideas and proposals, offer more freedom for the realisation of social, environmental, educational, technological and business ideas, projects by creative industries, tourism development, as well as the development of our cities and rural areas.

