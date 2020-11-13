Different product groups show mixed price dynamics in October

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

12 November 2020

Fruit and vegetable prices (seasonally adjusted) declined in October on average, while sugar price growth accelerated. Imported cars continued to appreciate, whereas air ticket prices remained lower than a year earlier.

In the near future, price dynamics will again be affected by short-term proinflationary factors such as the weakening of the ruble, rising world food prices, and supply-side restrictions. At the same time, the disinflationary impact of demand, which is increasing amid the expanding pandemic, will become more pronounced in the medium term. Further details are available in the new issue of Consumer Price Dynamics, an information and analytical commentary.

