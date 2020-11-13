Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius spoke at the STRATCOM Summit conference

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 12 November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius took part in a virtual STRATCOM Summit conference, which was organised by the Prague-based European Values Center for Security Policy. The Foreign Minister spoke in the main discussion on the European Union’s response to disinformation efforts of hostile foreign governments.

“Today, we have been privileged to witness the progress made by the EU in building resilience in our societies to hostile disinformation production by foreign actors. Although the response of the member states was delayed, it is important to continue building resilient societies, to enhance our positive communication, and to further strengthen the capacity to fight disinformation. Decisive action to prevent the spread of disinformation attacks is not a provocation. A provocation would be to do nothing or to do something but not enough,” said Linkevičius.In 2015, Lithuania was one of the initiators of the establishment of the European External Action Service’s East StratCom Task Force. The country also initiated the European action plan against disinformation in 2018.This year, the STRATCOM Summit conference brought together strategic communications experts, officials, international relations and security experts, and members of the academic community from more than 30 countries. The event has taken place for six years in a row.

MIL OSI