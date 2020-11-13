Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, October 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2019

January – december 2019

2020

January

October

January

March

June

September

October

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

9.32

3.00

up to 1 year

6.97

7.13

7.39

6.79

7.00

8.20

14.82

13.35

over 1 year

8.35

9.49

8.70

7.55

7.37

9.24

13.91

13.03

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.96

0.48

0.76

0.71

0.43

0.93

1.18

up to 1 year

8.72

8.89

8.82

8.62

8.20

11.51

15.16

16.87

over 1 year

11.85

12.04

12.22

11.72

11.21

11.95

11.65

10.75

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.13

11.13

11.18

10.88

10.74

11.34

10.89

11.18

over 1 year

10.78

10.57

10.50

10.74

10.57

10.37

10.36

10.51

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.13

8.53

8.91

7.80

8.25

8.42

8.67

8.69

over 1 year

10.89

10.76

11.03

9.88

10.43

9.82

9.09

8.91

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

–

0.19

–

0.07

0.05

–

0.05

up to 1 year

0.98

1.10

1.19

1.01

0.79

0.79

1.50

1.18

over 1 year

1.61

1.56

1.30

1.07

0.90

0.81

1.13

0.90

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

up to 1 year

0.76

0.42

0.67

0.34

0.27

0.46

0.90

1.02

over 1 year

2.23

1.53

2.04

1.24

0.96

1.57

1.75

1.81

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

4.28

4.81

4.44

3.58

3.88

4.21

4.33

4.62

over 1 year

6.05

4.57

5.03

4.20

4.46

4.94

5.21

4.41

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

