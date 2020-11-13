Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, October 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January
October
January
March
June
September
October
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
9.32
3.00
up to 1 year
6.97
7.13
7.39
6.79
7.00
8.20
14.82
13.35
over 1 year
8.35
9.49
8.70
7.55
7.37
9.24
13.91
13.03
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.96
0.48
0.76
0.71
0.43
0.93
1.18
up to 1 year
8.72
8.89
8.82
8.62
8.20
11.51
15.16
16.87
over 1 year
11.85
12.04
12.22
11.72
11.21
11.95
11.65
10.75
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.13
11.18
10.88
10.74
11.34
10.89
11.18
over 1 year
10.78
10.57
10.50
10.74
10.57
10.37
10.36
10.51
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
8.53
8.91
7.80
8.25
8.42
8.67
8.69
over 1 year
10.89
10.76
11.03
9.88
10.43
9.82
9.09
8.91
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
–
0.19
–
0.07
0.05
–
0.05
up to 1 year
0.98
1.10
1.19
1.01
0.79
0.79
1.50
1.18
over 1 year
1.61
1.56
1.30
1.07
0.90
0.81
1.13
0.90
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
up to 1 year
0.76
0.42
0.67
0.34
0.27
0.46
0.90
1.02
over 1 year
2.23
1.53
2.04
1.24
0.96
1.57
1.75
1.81
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.81
4.44
3.58
3.88
4.21
4.33
4.62
over 1 year
6.05
4.57
5.03
4.20
4.46
4.94
5.21
4.41
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.