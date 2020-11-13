Lithuania provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania allocated 75 thousand euros to provide humanitarian aid for those affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh armed conflict. The funds will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Since 1992, the International Committee of the Red Cross has been the only international organization in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Yerevan (Armenia) and Baku (Azerbaijan). Since the beginning of the conflict, ICRC has registered the missing, sought out their fate, visited the detainees and provided the necessary medical assistance to the wounded. Furthermore, ICRC cooperates with both conflicting parties’ representatives in finding solutions for civil protection and civilian as well as military object differentiation. The allocated funds will contribute to the effective implementation of the previously mentioned activities.

In 2020, Lithuania allocated more than 900 thousand euros for humanitarian aid.

MIL OSI