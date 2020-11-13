Meeting on resolving humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the meeting the President told the participants about the formation of an Inter-Departmental Humanitarian Response Centre to facilitate the resolution of humanitarian issues and the restoration of the civilian infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

We have met to discuss the situation that has taken shape in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. I hope we will no longer use the term – “the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

I hope that we will soon move on to the discussion of other issues but one of them is fairly topical. I will tell you about it now.

At the beginning of our meeting I would like to ask the Defence Minister to report on the developments in the zone of responsibility of our peacekeepers.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister : Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief,

In accordance with your Executive Order, a Russian peacekeeping contingent consisting of 1,960 troops, 90 armoured personnel carriers, and 380 vehicles and special equipment is being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin Corridor.

