Condolences on death of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is with profound sadness that I learned about the death of Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, a brilliant actor and a wonderful and immensely talented and charismatic man.

This is a tremendous loss for the national culture and for millions of people in Russia and other countries, for all of us. He was genuinely loved for his immense talent, emotional warmth, and dedication to his profession and the audience.”

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, Soviet, Russian and Armenian actor, stage director and teacher, National Artist of the USSR, two-time laureate of the State Prize of the Armenian SSR and laureate of many Russian theatre prizes, has passed away in Moscow on November 14 at the age of 85.

