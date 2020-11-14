Telephone conversations with Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In the course of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing telephone contacts with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Aliyev IlhamPresident of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Pashinyan NikolPrime Minister of the Republic of Armenia , the discussions focused on practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached in the trilateral Statement on Nagorno-Karabakh of November 9. The parties expressed satisfaction over the observance of ceasefire and a fairly calm situation along the contact line.

Speaking to Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin drew his attention, in particular, to the fact that there are Christian churches and monasteries in the districts which are being returned to the Republic of Azerbaijan under the trilateral Statement. In this context he stressed the importance of ensuring the preservation and normal operation of those holy places. The President of Azerbaijan expressed understanding in this respect and said that Azerbaijan will certainly act in this spirit.

MIL OSI