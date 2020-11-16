12th BRICS Summit to be held on November 17

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will discuss the state and prospects of cooperation within BRICS, exchange views on relevant current issues on the international and regional agenda, sum up the results of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2020, and compare notes on the upcoming G20 summit scheduled for November 21–22.

The main agreements reached will be documented in the Moscow Summit Declaration and a series of other documents.

MIL OSI