Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius bids farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 16 November, the Acting Minister Linas Linkevičius held a virtual meeting to bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Lithuania Fahad M. Alruwaily. The Foreign Minister thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the development of friendly bilateral relations and expressed hope that both countries would continue their efforts to strengthen their cooperation.

Linkevičius noted that Lithuania had a huge potential, especially in the fields of research, technology, natural sciences and other fields, therefore, the development of economic cooperation remained a key objective for the coming year. The Foreign Minister invited the representatives of Saudi Arabia to visit Lithuania and to take part in the international life sciences forum – Life Sciences Baltics 2021 – and in the international Fintech conference “FinTech Inn”.The interlocutors discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the countries and their response measures. They also dedicated significant attention to planned bilateral visits, the events of the “Arab Culture Days” in Lithuania in December 2020, and cooperation within international organisations.This year, Lithuania and Saudi Arabia celebrate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Alruwaily is the third Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Lithuania, who resides in Copenhagen, Denmark.

