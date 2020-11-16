Greetings on 75th anniversary of UNESCO

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Since the first days of its existence, UNESCO has served the interests of intellectual and spiritual development of humankind and contributed to strengthening multilateral cultural cooperation. The organisation’s positive unifying potential is in great demand in the global community.

I would like to confirm that Russia intends to continue taking an active part in UNESCO’s activity and contributing to the work on the objectives of this important international structure.”

