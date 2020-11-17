Greetings on opening of 4th International Conference Problems of Human Rights Protection in Eurasian Legal Space

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This year, the conference is marked by two anniversaries, 75 years since the founding of the United Nations and 70 years since the signing of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. The UN Charter is the essential source of modern international law while the provisions of the 1950 Convention formalise the imperative of the rule of law and unified approaches to the problem of human and citizen rights on the European continent.

It is good to see that, despite the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this streamlined multilateral dialogue that involves ombudspersons, government officials and representatives of the research and expert communities continues. Once again, you will share experience and legislative solutions, discus topical issues of human rights protection, and outline new forms and mechanisms of mutually beneficial cooperation. I hope that this year, when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, you will specifically focus on countering the attempts to review its outcome as well as on preserving the historical truth about the alliance of the anti-Hitler coalition states and our common Victory.

I am certain that the ideas and initiatives proposed during the conference will find their practical implementation.”

MIL OSI