New godparents for Belarusian political prisoners

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Wieland Schinnenburg (Bundestag, FDP), Lisa Badum (Bundestag, Alliance 90/The Greens) and Viola von Cramon (European Parliament, Alliance 90/The Greens) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Yury Kuzmich was arrested in Brest and charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Wieland Schinnenburg, Member of the Bundestag for the FDP

Wieland Schinnenburg, Member of the Bundestag for the FDP, declared on the occasion of taking over his prisoner’s godparenthood for Yury Kuzmich: “The people who take to the streets in Belarus are heroes. I call on President Lukashenka to release the more than 100 political prisoners immediately. As a sign of my solidarity and respect for the courage of the freedom fighters, I am happy to be a godparent for people like Yury Kuzmich”.

Liavon Khalatran worked as a volunteer at the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka. He was also arrested and charged under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Lisa Badum, member of the Bundestag of Alliance 90/The Greens

Lisa Badum, member of the Bundestag of Alliance 90/The Greens, has taken over the prisoner’s godparenthood for Liavon Khalatran and declared: “Liavon Khalatran is one of many innocent prisoners of the Lukashenka regime in Belarus. He has peacefully defended freedom of expression and assembly – for democracy in Belarus – and I strongly condemn his apparently politically motivated arrest, as well as proven violence and torture in Belarusian prisons. I have the greatest respect for the courageous people who stand up to the danger and arbitrariness of Lukashenka. It is also our task to show Lukashenka that we do not condone his inhuman and anti-democratic actions. The Belarusian authorities must release Liavon Khalatran and all other political prisoners immediately! This is what I am advocating out of solidarity with him and the Belarusian citizens.”

Artsiom Kasakouski was arrested on 27 September and is suspected under Article 293 (“participation in mass riots”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Viola von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs

Viola von Cramon, a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, has taken over the prisoner’s godparenthood for Artsiom Kasakouski. She stated: “As Lukashenka’s brutality continues, the number of political prisoners has long passed three digits. Among them is also a 22 year-old optician – Artsiom Kasakouski. Along with the people of Belarus, I will fight for Artsiom’s release and ending of the brutal regime.”

