President of the Republic of Poland / News / President congratulates Moldovan president-elect

Tuesday, 17 November 2020

President congratulates Moldovan president-elect

President Andrzej Duda has congratulated the president elect of Moldova, and said Poland’s supports her country’s European aspirations.

“On the occasion of the election of the President of Moldova, I would like to congratulate you and send my best wishes for success in fulfilling this responsible and honourable mission,” wrote Andrzej Duda in a congratulatory message.

The president wrote Poland and Moldova were united by friendship and trust, common respect for democratic values and freedom, as well as cultural, historical and social ties built over centuries.

Andrzej Duda went on to say that the two countries were closely cooperating within the Eastern Partnership, and that Poland remains an advocate of strengthening Moldova’s dialogue with the European Union and that it is ready to continue to support Moldova’s government and society in its pro-European aspirations. (PAP)

