Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius: Lithuania congratulates Latvia on its Independence Day

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 18 November, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius congratulated his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvič and the people of Latvia on the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of Independence of the Republic of Latvia.

“Lithuania and Latvia have enjoyed a special relationship based on our mutual history, the Baltic heritage, and the shared values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. The relationship between Lithuania and Latvia is being further built through bilateral cooperation in many fields. Moreover, through joint efforts and coordinated action we have been able to find a common response to the coronavirus outbreak. We have effectively worked shoulder to shoulder with one another. I hope that Lithuania and Latvia will continue to maintain close cooperation also in the future,” reads the letter. Latvia declared independence on 18 November 1918.

