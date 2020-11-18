Greetings to participants and guests of the XIV International Forum and Exhibition Transport of Russia, the Congress of the Union of Transport Workers of Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“I would like to welcome you and greet you on the occasion of Transport Worker’s Day that Russia is marking for the very first time. Instituting this special celebration is a tribute of respect for the work done by many generations of specialists and professionals and an assessment of their huge contribution to the development of this country.

It is important that the programme of celebrations has also a practical and current focus. It will include traditional expert meetings, such as the International Forum and Exhibition Transport of Russia, and the Congress of the Union of Transport Workers of Russia. Their packed agenda invariably brings together a wide range of participants and aims at discussing key issues regarding the industry, tapping its powerful potential, and creating favourable conditions for investment and technological modernisation.

And, of course, requiring a special focus this year are subjects such as ensuring the transport industry’s stable performance throughout a situation related to the spread of the coronavirus infection, preserving jobs, and taking care of the health of workers. All of these aspects are this country’s priorities that are crucial for the strengthening of its economy and social sphere, and the development of Russia’s regions.”

MIL OSI