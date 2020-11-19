Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/10/2019

01/01/2020

01/04/2020

01/07/2020

01/10/2020

Net foreign assets

-1.0

4.0

4.2

9.4

13.3

Claims on nonresidents

23.5

27.1

47.4

45.7

47.6

Foreign currency

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

23.5

27.1

47.4

45.7

47.6

Liabilities to nonresidents

24.6

23.1

43.2

36.3

34.3

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

3.1

3.2

4.0

3.7

4.3

Other

21.4

19.9

39.3

32.6

30.0

Net claims on general government

1,274.9

1,246.1

1,340.6

1,234.3

1,264.3

Claims on general government

1,300.3

1,269.7

1,414.3

1,319.7

1,414.7

Securities other than shares

1,300.3

1,269.7

1,414.3

1,319.7

1,414.7

Other loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

25.4

23.6

73.7

85.4

150.4

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits

25.4

23.6

73.7

85.4

150.4

Claims on depository corporations

1,186.9

1,286.2

1,407.9

1,423.8

1,569.0

Сurrency

0.3

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.3

Deposits

956.6

1,075.8

1,180.5

1,167.1

1,230.1

Other claims

230.1

210.2

227.2

256.5

338.6

Claims on other sectors

148.4

138.7

140.7

139.7

205.1

Claims on public nonfinancial corporations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Claims on other nonfinancial corporations

148.4

138.7

140.7

139.7

205.1

Claims on other resident sectors

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

4.3

4.5

2.9

2.6

1.5

Insurance technical reserves

1,902.0

2,035.7

2,353.4

2,320.8

2,486.6

Net equity of households in life insurance reserves

643.7

683.1

796.2

803.7

887.2

Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims

1,258.3

1,352.6

1,557.3

1,517.0

1,599.4

Shares and other equity

1,658.5

1,673.2

1,730.8

1,804.0

1,887.5

Other items (net)

-955.6

-1,038.5

-1,193.8

-1,320.2

-1,323.9

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

