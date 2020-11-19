Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of October 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indicators
01/10/2019
01/01/2020
01/04/2020
01/07/2020
01/10/2020
Net foreign assets
-1.0
4.0
4.2
9.4
13.3
Claims on nonresidents
23.5
27.1
47.4
45.7
47.6
Foreign currency
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Securities other than shares
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other
23.5
27.1
47.4
45.7
47.6
Liabilities to nonresidents
24.6
23.1
43.2
36.3
34.3
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
3.1
3.2
4.0
3.7
4.3
Other
21.4
19.9
39.3
32.6
30.0
Net claims on general government
1,274.9
1,246.1
1,340.6
1,234.3
1,264.3
Claims on general government
1,300.3
1,269.7
1,414.3
1,319.7
1,414.7
Securities other than shares
1,300.3
1,269.7
1,414.3
1,319.7
1,414.7
Other loans
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Liabilities to general government
25.4
23.6
73.7
85.4
150.4
Deposits
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Other deposits
25.4
23.6
73.7
85.4
150.4
Claims on depository corporations
1,186.9
1,286.2
1,407.9
1,423.8
1,569.0
Сurrency
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.3
Deposits
956.6
1,075.8
1,180.5
1,167.1
1,230.1
Other claims
230.1
210.2
227.2
256.5
338.6
Claims on other sectors
148.4
138.7
140.7
139.7
205.1
Claims on public nonfinancial corporations
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Claims on other nonfinancial corporations
148.4
138.7
140.7
139.7
205.1
Claims on other resident sectors
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Loans
4.3
4.5
2.9
2.6
1.5
Insurance technical reserves
1,902.0
2,035.7
2,353.4
2,320.8
2,486.6
Net equity of households in life insurance reserves
643.7
683.1
796.2
803.7
887.2
Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims
1,258.3
1,352.6
1,557.3
1,517.0
1,599.4
Shares and other equity
1,658.5
1,673.2
1,730.8
1,804.0
1,887.5
Other items (net)
-955.6
-1,038.5
-1,193.8
-1,320.2
-1,323.9
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.