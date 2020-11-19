Meeting with Head of the Federal Taxation Service Daniil Yegorov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Yegorov, good afternoon.

In 1990, on November 21, the Main Tax Inspectorate was established as a unit of the Finance Ministry. It has been 30 years, an impressive period of time, and much has changed in the agency’s operation. It has become not just independent, but also one of the key fiscal agencies in Russia, and, thanks to the efforts of the current Prime Minister, it has turned into a very high-tech department, using a lot of modern tools and services.

How would you assess your work today? And of course, what are the results?

Head of the Federal Taxation Service Daniil Yegorov: Thank you very much for your kind words. It is an honour for our entire team.

Speaking of the Taxation Service today, I would say our digitalisation strategy has proved very effective and the right thing to do. The adaptations we have made during the COVID-19 restrictions period have enabled us to work on three tracks.

The first is, of course, tax collection. Here, we certainly need to bear in mind the following three factors. One is limitations on the oil price and oil production; then, there was a contraction in both supply and demand due to the restrictions not only in Russia, but also around the world; and third, there are the Government support measures based on your decisions to help businesses, because those involved tax breaks, among other things.

As a result, while in the second quarter our revenues decreased by 26 percent, by the end of 10 months of 2020 they stood at 16.9 trillion rubles – I am talking about the consolidated budget, and this is minus 11 percent.

To be continued.

