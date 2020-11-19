Permanent Representative of Lithuania in Geneva Andrius Krivas met with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 19 November, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania in Geneva, Ambassador Andrius Krivas, met with the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

The Ambassador congratulated the Director General of WIPO on taking office. The meeting focused on cooperation between Lithuania and WIPO in the fields of intellectual property protection and promotion of innovation. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to WIPO for its active work in strengthening the global system of legal protection of intellectual property and making a significant contribution to addressing the health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

WIPO is a global forum for intellectual property services, policy, information and cooperation to build a balanced and effective international framework for the protection of intellectual property that fosters innovation and creativity. This specialized United Nations agency brings together 193 member states. Lithuania became a member of WIPO in 1992.

MIL OSI