Acting Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius congratulated Armenia’s new chief of diplomacy

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 19 November, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius had a telephone conversation with his new Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan and congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Foreign Minister. Linkevičius wished his counterpart every success and expressed Lithuania’s readiness to continue sharing its experience with the country’s government, aiming to implement Armenia’s ambitious reform plan.

The meeting discussed the situation in the South Caucasus after the end of the latest war for Nagorno-Karabakh and the need to further strengthen cooperation between the European Union and Armenia.Over the past years, Lithuania sent humanitarian aid to Armenia – healthcare experts and essential medical supplies for combating the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) – and consulted on the issues of environmental protection, transport safety, fighting disinformation, and Armenia’s police reform. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocated EUR 75, 000 for humanitarian aid to those affected by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The funds will be transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross.The newly appointed Foreign Minister Ayvazyan is a career diplomat. He has previously served as Armenia’s Ambassador in Buenos Aires and Mexico City. From 2011 to 2016, Ayvazyan was the Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania.

