APEC Summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting, held via videoconference under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin, focused on ways of overcoming the social and economic aftermath of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The leaders also discussed prospects for cooperation within APEC, including free trade and greater investment.

Following the meeting, 2020 Kuala Lumpur Declaration and APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040 were adopted.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Chairman, colleagues,

First of all, I would like to join the positive assessments of the work done by Malaysia this year as the APEC chairman. Thank you, Mr Chairman.

Importantly, despite the obvious difficulties caused by the spread of the coronavirus, APEC cooperation has been making steady headway. The intensive and substantive agenda that we are discussing at today’s summit attests to that.

It goes without saying that our priority is to pool efforts in countering the coronavirus, as the Chairman has just said. Russia has much to offer our partners and friends. We have amassed solid scientific and, already, clinical experience in this area. I would like to recall that Russia has developed and registered two vaccines: Sputnik V andEpiVacCorona. One more vaccine, a third one, is undergoing final tests now. Together with our foreign partners, we are actively studying opportunities for their supply and production localisation.

I would like to emphasise that both vaccines meet the two most important criteria: they are absolutely safe and effective. All that is left is to develop their full-scale production. We are launching it in Russia.

To be continued.

MIL OSI