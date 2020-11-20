Executive order on improving state administration in digital development, communications and media

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In order to improve state administration in digital development, communications and the media, as well as to solve priority tasks in the digital economy, reduce administrative barriers, streamline the powers of federal bodies of executive authority and the number of federal public sector workers, the President resolved to dissolve the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media and the Federal Communications Agency and give their functions to the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

Relevant changes are being introduced to the structure of the federal bodies of executive authority set by Presidential Executive Order No. 21 of January 21, 2020, On the Structure of Federal Bodies of Executive Authority.

The Russian Government has been given instructions related to the implementation of the Executive Order.

The Executive Order also stipulates that the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media supervises the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media.

MIL OSI