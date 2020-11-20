Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows: volume of incoming flows stabilises close to pre-pandemic levels

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19 November 2020

The current worsening of the epidemiological situation weighs by far less adversely on the dynamics of economic activity than the restrictive measures implemented in spring this year, as evidenced by the data of sectoral financial flows. This is in many ways supported by a selective nature of restrictions introduced to contain the increase in infection cases.

The volume of incoming payments stabilised close to pre-crisis measures. In consumer and public demand-oriented industries, a positive deviation from the ‘normal’ level is preserved. It offsets a sustainable negative deviation observed in export and intermediate demand-oriented industries. Further details are available in the latest issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

