NPFs’ nine-month returns exceed inflation

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

20 November 2020

News

As of the end of the first nine months of 2020, the returns of non-governmental pension funds (NPFs) totalled 4.8% on both pension savings and pension reserves.

Inflation over the same period equalled 2.9%. However, NPFs’ returns in Q3 slightly decreased against Q2 when markets were rapidly recovering after the downturn.

More details about NPFs’ returns on investment are available in the analytical material Non-governmental Pension Funds’ Returns.

