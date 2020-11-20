On November 21, Vladimir Putin will take part in G20 Summit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The summit will take place under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia via videoconference.

The leaders will discuss issues of relieving the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, providing universal access to vaccines, improving healthcare systems, global economic recovery, employment and international trade. They will also discuss cooperation in digital economy, counteracting climate change, as well as issues of environmental protection, energy and corruption counteraction.

The key decisions of the summit are to be reflected in the final declaration.

