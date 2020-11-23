Moscow Exchange to launch trading in Ozon Holdings plc ADS

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange plans to begin trading American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Ozon Holdings plc at 18:30 on 24 November 2020 subject to the start of trading on NASDAQ. The security was listed at Level 1 on MOEX. The ticker is OZON.

OZON shares will trade on MOEX subject to the following conditions as 26 November is a non-trading day and 27 November is a reduced trading day on the US exchanges:

The central order book with settlement in RUB – main and after-hours sessions:

Trades executed on 24, 25 and 26 November will be settled on 30 November 2020;

Trades executed on 27 November and later will be settled as usual, i.e. on the second trading day after the trade date.

Negotiated trading and negotiated trading through the CCP with settlement in RUB – main and after-hours sessions:

Trades executed on 24-27 November inclusive may be settled on or after 30 November 2020;

On 30 November, trades may be executed as usual (subject to MOEX’s regular conditions for trades with T0 settlement on the after-hours session).

USD-settled negotiated trades with the CCP executed in the main trading session on 24-30 November inclusive will be available for settlement on or after 30 November 2020. This type of trades will not be available in after-hours trading.

Ozon Holding plc ADS will be traded without full collateral required and with an option for short selling.MOEX’s trading calendar and trading hours for OZON is available here.

