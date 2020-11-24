Ceremony for presenting foreign ambassadors’ letters of credence

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Letters of credence were presented to the President of Russia by Sin Hong Chol (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), Frank Mushyo Kamanzi (Republic of Rwanda), Shafqat Ali Khan (Islamic Republic of Pakistan), Eitvydas Bajarunas (Republic of Lithuania), Meegahalande Durage Lamawansa (Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka), Juan Genaro Del Campo Rodriguez (Republic of Peru), Bala Chandran Tharman (Malaysia), Arni Thor Sigurdsson (Republic of Iceland), Antti Helantera (Republic of Finland), Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber (United Arab Emirates), Georges Faber (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Milorad Scepanovic (Montenegro), Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena (Republic of Cuba), Marc Michielsen (Kingdom of Belgium), Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al Ahmed (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Alhagi Nyangado (Republic of the Gambia), Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello (Apostolic Nuncio – Ambassador of the Holy See), Leon Dodonou-Punagaza (Central African Republic), Alexander Ben Zvi (State of Israel), and Aimone of Savoy-Aosta (ambassador of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta).

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, gentlemen,

I am delighted to welcome you to the ceremony for presenting letters of credence. Despite the well-known and necessary restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, we considered it important to hold this event in the Kremlin, as usual.

I wanted to congratulate you personally on the official start of your work, your diplomatic mission in Russia and to wish you every success and fruitful work to develop cooperation between the countries you represent and the Russian Federation.

Gentlemen,

You can be sure that all your constructive undertakings and initiatives will always meet the most favourable response, support and assistance from government bodies, as well as from the business community and the general public in our country.

Colleagues,

This year has been very difficult and unpredictable for all of us. As I said, the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic. This required the adoption of extraordinary measures both in Russia and in all your counties.

I am convinced that in the face of such an unprecedented challenge, the international community has no alternative but to join efforts. After all, the cornerstone is the fundamental value: the lives and health of our citizens.

As you know, Russia has developed and is already using the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus, Sputnik V, and the second EpiVacCorona has also been registered. Now the most important thing is to ensure mass production in Russia and start a public vaccination campaign. Our third vaccine is also almost ready.

We are ready to share our experience with all interested states and international agencies. Together with a number of our foreign partners, we are working out the issues of launching the production of these vaccines locally at our partners’ production base.

The pandemic has aggravated problems in the global economy, in trade, the social sphere and environmental protection. But this does not mean that previous challenges and threats like international terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime are gone. The entire system of international security, strategic stability and arms control is under very serious pressure.

Let me emphasise again that it is possible to search for optimal, satisfactory solutions to these problems only on the basis of equitable participation of all members of the international community, universal standards of international law and a coordinating, central role of the United Nations.

The anniversaries of the UN and the end of World War II are observed this year. Nazism was defeated and the ideology of aggression and hatred was crushed 75 years ago. The experience and spirit of cooperation and allied relations, as well as the realisation of the enormous price that was paid for peace and a shared victory allowed the world to lay the foundations of the post-war world order.

The allied spirit and a desire for honest cooperation among partners are especially in demand in the current situation. I am convinced that despite all the current difficulties and differences, it is necessary to vigorously remove them, move forward and promote a unifying international agenda.

We were guided exactly by this motive when we made an initiative to hold a summit of the UN Security Council permanent members, that is, the countries that bear special responsibility for global security and stability. We hope the summit will take place and we will meet offline as soon as the epidemiological situation allows this.

I would like to note that on a par with other countries this month Russia took part in major international events at top level in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the G20 and the East Asia Summit. I hope that implementation of the agreements reached at these events will help us not only to overcome the impact of the pandemic but also improve the global situation and ensure sustainable and predictable development overall.

It is worthy of special mention that Russia has been making considerable efforts as an intermediary in the settlement of a lingering conflict. We acted energetically to stop the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which had claimed the lives of thousands of people in Azerbaijan and Armenia, both of which are Russia’s friends.

While doing this, we acted in accordance with the main agreements reached by the OSCE Minsk Group, in particular, its co-chairs: Russia, the United States and France. Our most important achievement is that we have stopped the bloodshed and put the ceasefire agreement on paper in a trilateral Statement by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The Russian peacekeeping force, which has been deployed in the region in accordance with this Statement, is monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, ensuring the safety of peaceful civilians and accompanying the returning refugees and humanitarian deliveries. Overall, the situation is stabilising.

The Russian Humanitarian Response Centre will start working to provide assistance to people in the affected areas, rebuild infrastructure and create conditions for a normal peaceful life. We hope that specialised international organisations will provide considerable assistance to these efforts.

We believe that all these efforts will create prerequisites for a lasting and full-scale settlement of that protracted conflict on the basis of justice and in the interests of the Azerbaijani and Armenian people.

