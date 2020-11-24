Foreign Vice-Minister Zananavičius: The development of geopolitical nuclear power plant projects at EU borders poses a common challenge to all countries

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 24 November, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Albinas Zananavičius took part virtually in the webinar “The Geopolitics, Energy Security, and Safety of Nuclear Energy”. The event focused on the security problems posed by the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP). It was organised by the Center for International Strategic Analyses (KEDISA).

“Energy security is one of the priority areas for Lithuania. Due to historical circumstance, we have long been dependent on one single energy supplier. We also inherited the infrastructure that has isolated us from Europe,” said Zananavičius. According to the Foreign Vice-Minister, Lithuania has sought to achieve the goal of energy security in a targeted way for many years. Therefore, the synchronisation of the Baltic states’ electricity networks with the Continental European Network is one the key projects in the region.The Foreign Vice-Minister also noted that the development of geopolitical NPP projects at EU borders posed a common challenge to all countries: “The European Union may be surrounded by nuclear energy projects of questionable quality. Their implementation is being rushed for political reasons. Moreover, insufficient attention is paid to safety and environmental issues. Thus, it is necessary to seek that the highest nuclear safety standards and environmental requirements are met, when nuclear energy projects are being implemented in third countries at EU borders,” said Zananavičius.The discussion was attended by the U.S. and European energy, policy and security experts. The Center for International Strategic Analyses was established in Athens in 2015. It provides practical ideas and conducts strategic studies in the fields of security and international relations.

