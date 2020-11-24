Greetings to the XXV Radonezh International Festival of Films and TV Programmes

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For many years your festival has been pursuing a high educational and spiritual mission, introducing audiences to the best films and TV programmes about the spiritual and moral values of vital importance to the whole of humanity. It is logical that in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory many of the entries are devoted to the valiant chapters in our history and the heroism of our people during the Great Patriotic War.

I have no doubt that your festival will take place in a sincere and informal atmosphere and will make a substantial creative contribution to Russian arts and to strengthening international humanitarian cooperation.”

