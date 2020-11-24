On November 25, the President will make a working trip to Nizhny Novgorod Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the trip, the President will visit the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre and inspect its developments. Vladimir Putin will examine digital products of the Rosatom State Corporation, which include competitive IT solutions in such areas as science-intensive modelling and R&D, enterprise and production management, digital infrastructure, information and physical digital security, design and construction, and digitalisation of urban services and processes.

Also on this day, Vladimir Putin will listen, via videoconference, to a report by Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev Likhachev AlexeiDirector General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom on developments in Usolye-Sibirskoye and will hold a meeting with Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin Nikitin GlebGovernor of Nizhny Novgorod Region .

