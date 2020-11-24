Telephone conversations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The parties held in-depth discussions on the results of the November 21 visits by a Russian interdepartmental delegation to Yerevan and Baku and the implementation of the Statement signed by the leaders of the three countries on November 9.

They also spoke about the modalities of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and further measures to provide humanitarian aid to the people.

Other issues addressed included economic interaction and reopening transport routes in the region.

