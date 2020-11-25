Greetings on opening of 17th Moscow Meets Friends International Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your project, with its noble and truly selfless mission, unites talented children who dream of pursuing the arts, helps them believe in themselves and their strengths, and provides active support in professional direction.

It is important that this year, in spite of the difficult epidemiological situation, the tradition of holding the festival has continued, and in the next few days, thanks to the efforts of Vladimir Spivakov and the foundation that he manages, engaging and interesting artistic events will take place at concert venues and online, featuring gifted children.”

MIL OSI