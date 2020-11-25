Moscow Exchange launches trading in Ozon ADS

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 24 November 2020, Moscow Exchange launched trading in American Depositary Shares (ADS) of Ozon Holdings Plc. following the company’s successful IPO.

The securities trade under the ticker “OZON” and are included in MOEX’s Level 1 quotation list. Trading and settlement is conducted in RUB.

The listing ceremony was attended by Moscow Exchange CEO Yury Denisov and Ozon CEO Alexander Shulgin, as well as senior representatives of Ozon’s major shareholders: Vladimir Chirakhov, CEO of Sistema; Anna Belova, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sistema; and Elena Ivashentseva, Senior Partner at Baring Vostok Capital Partners.

Ozon raised up to USD 1.14 billion (subject to an option for bookrunners) through its IPO, at USD 30 per ADS. The ADS’s are listed on both Moscow Exchange and NASDAQ.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, UBS Securities, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital and Renaissance Capital acted as bookrunners.

Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:

“Ozon is one of Russia’s leading e-commerce platforms and an excellent example of successful business evolution from a small start-up to a major public company. Millions of Ozon’s clients now also have the opportunity to become the company’s shareholders. It is particularly pleasing for us that Ozon has chosen to list its securities simultaneously in Moscow and New York. This underscores Moscow Exchange’s continued growth as an essential marketplace for building a successful track record as a public company. Listing on Moscow Exchange allows a company to tap into an extensive investor base including Russian institutions and individuals, as well as international investors, thanks to our sophisticated infrastructure which facilitates trading from across the globe. I wish Ozon success in its evolution as a public company on MOEX.”

Alexander Shulgin, CEO, Ozon:

“Our customers — buyers, sellers, and delivery partners — are the major drivers of our growth. We work relentlessly to support them in their everyday life and to give a new boost to the Russian customer economy.”

Vladimir Chirakhov, President, Chairman of the Management Board at Sistema, said:

“The start of trading in Ozon securities on Moscow Exchange concurrently with the NASDAQ IPO is a landmark event not only for Sistema, which as a shareholder has together with its partners made a significant contribution to the company’s growth. It is also a milestone for the entire e-commerce sector in Russia, which has attracted global recognition from the investor community as a result of Ozon’s IPO”.

Elena Ivashentseva, Senior Partner at Baring Vostok:

“This is a unique moment for us. Baring Vostok first invested in Ozon 21 years ago at a valuation of USD 6 million. Many years and multiple investment rounds later, the company has achieved a valuation of USD 6 billion at its IPO. This is undoubtedly an outstanding success story. Despite the challenging times, we hope that this positive result both for the business and for the investment and financial climate will help to offset some of the more negative aspects of 2020. Ozon is a very lucky company, and we were fortunate that Sistema joined us in 2014 and also believed in Ozon’s excellent prospects.”

Ozon a leading e-commerce platform offering 9 million SKUs across more than 20 categories, ranging from books and clothing to food and health products. In 9M 2020, Ozon’s Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased by 142% to RUB 121.6 billion including VAT. The number of orders over the same period increased by 130% to 44.3 million. Ozon is growing fast as an Internet platform – marketplace sellers already account for more than 90% of the site’s product assortment, and more than 18 thousand companies and entrepreneurs actively sell their goods on Ozon.

